Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
