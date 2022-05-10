Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.