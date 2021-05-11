Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecaste…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.