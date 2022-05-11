Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 11:48 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.