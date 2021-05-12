 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

