 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 11:48 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News