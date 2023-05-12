The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
