Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.