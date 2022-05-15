Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:05 PM CDT until SUN 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

