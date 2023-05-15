Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of r…