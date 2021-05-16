Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
