Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
