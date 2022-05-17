Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.