The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
