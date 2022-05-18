Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
