Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a …