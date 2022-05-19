Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
