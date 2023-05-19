Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
