Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
