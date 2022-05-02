Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

