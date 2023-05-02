Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
