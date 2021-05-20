 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News