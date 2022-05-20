Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
