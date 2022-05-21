The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect per…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…