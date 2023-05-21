Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
