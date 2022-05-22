 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

