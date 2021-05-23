Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.