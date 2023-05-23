Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…