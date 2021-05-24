Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.