Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.