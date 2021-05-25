Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

