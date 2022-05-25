Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.