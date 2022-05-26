Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect per…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecaste…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …