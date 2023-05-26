Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…