Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.