Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

