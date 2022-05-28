Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
