Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.