Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.