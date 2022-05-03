Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.