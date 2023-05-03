Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…