Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South.