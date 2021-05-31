 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

