The Carbondale area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degree…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…