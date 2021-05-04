 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

