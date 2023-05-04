Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
