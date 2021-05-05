 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

