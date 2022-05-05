Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Mo…