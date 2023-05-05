Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
