Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.