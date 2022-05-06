Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.