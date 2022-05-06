Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
