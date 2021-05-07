Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.